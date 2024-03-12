Embattled Haiti PM Ariel Henry has resigned, confirms CARICOM President Irfaan Ali

Amid escalating chaos in Haiti, the nation's Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned, said regional leaders on Monday (Mar 11). The leader assumed an unelected role in 2021 after the assassination of the country's last president, Jovenel Moïse.

Henry's resignation was announced by officials of the regional bloc CARICOM on Monday night (local time).

An interim prime minister to be named

Guyana's leader and current CARICOM President, Irfaan Ali, as per CNN, has confirmed the resignation, stating, "We acknowledge the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the naming of an interim prime minister."

This announcement follows a CARICOM (the Caribbean Community and Common Market) meeting in the Jamaican capital of Kingston on Monday. The regional bloc of 25 countries, which works on economic integration, security and social development, as per a Reuters report, held talks focused on establishing a transitional council to facilitate Haiti's first elections since 2016.

As per the report citing a US State Department official, Henry was involved in the virtual discussions with CARICOM.

Haiti turmoil

The Caribbean nation has been facing severe challenges, including attacks by gangs on government structures. The situation in Haiti has been increasingly unstable with widespread violence and insecurity.

On March 3, Haiti declared a state of emergency after clashes disrupted communications and resulted in two massive prison breaks. All of this occurred after Haiti gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, also known as "Barbecue," declared a plan to unify and remove unelected Prime Minister Ariel Henry from power.

No elections have been held in the country since 2016 and with the presidency vacant, protesters have demanded Henry's resignation per a political agreement requiring polls and his transfer of power to newly elected officials by February 7, 2022.

However, last month, Henry delayed the scheduled elections, saying they could not be held until it was safe to do so. His decision served only to further enrage protesters who had for months demanded he stand down as Haiti slid further into poverty and rampant gang violence.