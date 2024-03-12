'Woe betide anyone': Haiti gang leader Barbecue threatens hotels 'hiding politicians' in his bloody revolution

Haiti gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, also known as "Barbecue," on Monday prevented hotel owners from "hiding politicians," stating that gangs are engaged in a "bloody revolution" aimed at overthrowing Prime Minister Ariel Henry and installing a new government.

A 'clear message'

Cherizier, who leads an alliance of armed groups, made these remarks as discussions were underway in Jamaica involving US officials, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states, and various stakeholders in Haiti's political, private sector, civil society, and religious groups. These talks, as per Reuters, were focused on establishing a transitional council to facilitate Haiti's first elections since 2016.

"We take this opportunity to send a clear message to all the hotel owners in the country who take pleasure in hiding politicians. We will get on you step by step, such as Montana, Karibe, and any hotel that hides politicians of the old school in their hotels," said Cherizier, as quoted by Reuters.

"We don't want to give you lies. We're not in a peaceful revolution, we're making a bloody revolution in the country, because this system is an apartheid system, a wicked system. Woe betide anyone who hides a politician who collaborates with (Prime Minister) Ariel Henry in their hotels," he added.

Also read | US military airlifts personnel from American embassy in violence-hit Haiti

This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States would provide an additional $100 million to a United Nations-backed multinational security force to assist Haitian police in combating gangs. Along with that, he also announced $33 million in humanitarian aid.

Haiti's state of emergency

On March 3, Haiti declared a state of emergency after clashes disrupted communications and resulted in two massive prison breaks. All of this occurred after Cherizier declared a plan to unify and remove unelected Prime Minister Ariel Henry from power.

Also watch | Haiti PM stranded in Puerto Rico as he tried to return home amidst gang violence

Henry, who assumed office after the assassination of Haiti's former president Jovenel Moïse in 2021. As per media reports, he is currently unable to return to the country and is stranded outside. However, according to the report citing a State Department official, Henry was involved in the virtual discussions with CARICOM (Caribbean Community) on Monday.