Haiti violence: Escalating unrest leading to shortages of food and water

The escalating violence in Haiti has led to shortages of food and water in the country. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Saturday (Mar 9), the unrest has crippled Haiti's fragile economy and made it extremely difficult for many of the country's most vulnerable to feed themselves. The report said that the main port in the capital city of Port-au-Prince closed down stranding scores of containers full of food and medical supplies.

The closure comes at a time when the United Nations said that half of the country's over 11 million inhabitants don’t have enough to eat, and 1.4 million are starving. The report added that grocery stores in upscale parts of the capital remain stocked, but their goods are out of reach to most people.

Street vendors losing livelihoods due to violence

Street vendors in the country are losing their livelihoods and are unsure about how will they feed their families. Speaking to the Associated Press, Michel Jean, a street vendor, said, "I don’t know how long this is going to last. I’m hoping this crisis is over, and that people can go back to their regular life."

Another street vendor told the news agency that he worries that elderly people are dying in their homes, with some people unable to venture out for food and water because gangs control their neighbourhoods. The report said that as more and more people are left unemployed, street vendors are selling smaller amounts of essential goods.

Since the gang attacks started on February 29, scores of people have been killed and more than 15,000 have been forced from their homes. Gangs are calling for the overthrow of the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Prime Minister Henry arrived in Puerto Rico on Tuesday after he was unable to land in the Dominican Republic, which borders Haiti. On Thursday, the government extended a state of emergency amid mass lootings and attacks on police stations.

Schools, banks, and most government agencies remain closed.

UN rights chief calls global community to help Haiti

Earlier this week, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk called the international community for action to help Haiti. "I urge the international community to act swiftly and decisively to prevent Haiti's further descent into chaos. Last weekend’s mass prison breakout has been described by Haitian officials as a lethal threat to national security. More than 4,500 inmates are now known to have escaped, among them prominent gang members as well as those arrested in connection with the assassination of late President Jovenel Moise," Turk said in a video statement.

Also watch | Haiti crisis: Gangs overrun Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, will there be a coup? × "This situation is beyond untenable for the people of Haiti. Since the beginning of the year, a staggering 1,193 people were killed, and 692 others were injured by gang violence," he added.