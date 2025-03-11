Tech mogul Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has alleged that her billionaire father used sex-elective IVF during her conception. The estranged daughter further said that Musk saw her trans identity as opposite to his intended outcome.

Taking to the social media platform Threads on Monday (March 10), Wilson wrote, "My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for."

"So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold. That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION," she added.

Musk and questions on his parenting

Recently, Musk has been in headlines with questions raised about his parenting. He now has 14 children. He welcomed his 14th child, also the 4th with his current partner Shivon Zilis on February 14. Meanwhile, social media personality Ashely St Clair claimed that she has birthed a child with Elon Musk and is pursuing full custody of the child.

On the other hand, Musk's former partner and Canadian singer Grimes has publicly slammed the father of her three children, saying that he has not been answering her calls while one of her kids has been struggling with a mysterious "medical crisis".

In a now-deleted post on the social media platform X, owned by Musk, Grimes wrote, "Plz respond about our child's medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

Grimes and Musk share three kids together - X Æ A-Xii, 4, Techno Mechanicus, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3.

