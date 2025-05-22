'F*** you': Elon Musk-Scott Bessent West wing fight was full of obscene language

The details of a nasty brawl between Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Elon Musk are out. According to reports, Bessent repeatedly shouted "F*** you!" during the West Wing brawl. Musk in response called Bessent a 'Soros agent' and accused him of having run "a failed hedge fund." “I can’t hear you…Say it louder,” Musk added.



The dispute began because Musk had attempted to select Gary Shapley to lead the IRS – without first getting Bessent’s approval.

This fallout between Musk and Bessent was followed by Musk's heated exchanges with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.



White House did not deny the reports about the brawl with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, "Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process, and ultimately everyone knows they serve at the pleasure of President Trump."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk reacted to a report of his rise and fall in the White House. Musk's term at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will come to an end this May. His departure from DOGE is necessitated by his limited term as a special government employee, which expires this month.



Earlier, Musk had spoken about the hardships of working at DOGE. "It's like 60 percent fun, 70 percent fun. Depends on the week," he said. "Being attacked relentlessly is not super fun. Seeing cars burning is not fun." He compared the department to a "start-up", saying "things have been very intense." "I'm willing to contribute on average, one to two days a week... as long as the president wants me to do it," Musk said. "Obviously, if the president or the Cabinet has an emergency that they want me to respond to, then I'll do that," Musk said while expressing his desire to work for DOGE on a part-time basis.