The white house has been witnessed to another showdown between the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the tech billionaire Elon Musk and according to an Axios report the duo was involved in a loud and a pretty fiery argument inside the White House last week. The scuffle occurred over a disagreement about who heads the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Reports now say that a war of words started in a meeting in the Oval Office and then spilled out into the hallway. Watch in for more details!