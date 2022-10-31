Eight-year-old boy becomes youngest person to successfully climb Yosemite’s El Capitan

An eight-year-old boy from Colorado became the youngest individual to climb the sheer rock wall of El Capitan at the Yosemite national park in the United States. According to a post on Facebook, Sam Adventure Baker completed the climb during an attempt along with his father – Joe Baker.

“I’m so proud of Sam. He completed the youngest rope ascent of El Cap! In a few years he might be back breaking more records,” Joe Baker wrote on Facebook along with their pictures.

According to a report on CNN, the duo started their climb on Tuesday last week and they were part of a four-person team who were working as two separate pairs. While one person was climbing ahead, it was the responsibility of the other person to stay behind and “set the ropes”.

The previous record belonged to Selah Schneiter who finished the climb at the age of 10 in 2019.

The El Capitan is notorious for being a tricky challenge for climbers and over the years, people from various countries have tried to complete it. During an appearance at a talk show, Joe Baker said that it was a long-time dream to complete the “mythical climb” with his son.

"It's just a mythic place. It's kind of like the mecca of rock climbing. It's so big and it's such a big adventure and also an opportunity," the 40-year-old said at “Good Morning America”.

"Nobody else is going to do this and so we thought it was a great opportunity to do with our kids."