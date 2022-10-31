'Massive attack': Ukraine says targeted by 'more than 50 missiles' from Russia

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was rocked by a series of blasts on Monday resulting in widespread blackouts. Witnesses in Kyiv told Reuters that the city was attacked with “5-7 missile strikes” amid similar reports from places in northern, eastern and central parts of the country.

In the past few weeks, the Russian forces have increased the intensity of their attacks. Missile attacks have become quite common, and they have been targeting various parts of Ukraine after the defence ministry blamed the resistance forces for causing damage to a key bridge in Crimea.

Also read | Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: The new president of Brazil with a chequered past

According to witness accounts reported by AFP, smoke could be seen rising from various affected buildings in the country’s capital and it resulted in blackouts across Kyiv. The mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that the blasts “knocked out electricity and water in parts of Kyiv”.

"An area of Kyiv is without electricity and certain areas without water following Russian strikes."

The tensions between the two countries were stoked once again after Ukraine was blamed of conducting a drone strike on the Russian fleet on the Black Sea. The defence ministry spokesperson criticised Ukraine for the attacks and even shared videos documenting the attacks.

Also read | Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks in Crimea: Report

Blasts were also reported in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia. Ihor Terekhov posted on Telegram that two missiles targeted "a critical infrastructure facility" in the city of Kharkiv.

"Russian losers continue waging war on civilian facilities," Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, wrote in messaging app Telegram just hours after the missile attacks.