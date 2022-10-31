Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks in Crimea: Report

A day after Russia claimed a "massive" drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, a new video has emerged showing that Russia’s Admiral Makarov vessel was damaged and most likely disabled by the Ukrainian attack over the weekend.

Russia had accused British troops of being involved in Saturday's attack, inviting a sharp retort from UK Ministry of Defence which said Moscow was "peddling false claims of an epic scale".

According to the open-source investigation by GeoConfirmed community, the Russian Navy’s frigate was attacked by a “swarm of drones” at 4.20 am on Sunday.

After examining the clips, it said, “Only Admiral Makarov matches this class for the Black Sea Fleet.”

The first videos emerged this morning.



Video 01: Explosion in distance, filmed by a fixed camera.



44.64545, 33.53681



The video stops when a drone reaches the Russian boat, it added, with the unmanned vessel “likely” blowing up on impact, it said.

The clip showed the unmanned vehicle hovering over the Russian boats near the southern part of Sevastopol in an area known as Riflemen’s Bay. A Russian navy school is reportedly located nearby.

A Ukrainian journalist, Andriy Tsaplienko, had shared dramatic footage shot by a drone in action off the Crimea coast in which it appeared to dodge bullets hitting the water on its way to a target ship.

Very epic footages from today's attack by drones on the Port in Sevastopol, Crimea

The Russian defence ministry has claimed that Ukraine used nine air and seven sea drones, most of which were intercepted.

However, the ministry did not mention any damages to Admiral Makarov. Though it admitted to “minor damage” to a minesweeper, the Ivan Golubets.

Kremlin on Sunday said that they have recovered the drones and are being analysed. They said that the drones were equipped with Canadian-made navigation modules.

Though Ukraine has kept mum over the incident, the Guardian reported that aides to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hinted at the country’s role in the Saturday attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

