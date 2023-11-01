Egypt to start treating ‘badly wounded’ Palestinians, will build special hospital

Egypt will treat badly wounded Palestinians after letting them into the country through the Rafah crossing, AFP reported Wednesday (Nov 1).

The announcement from Egypt’s medical and security forces came Tuesday as Israel continues pounding Gaza with full force, which has so far resulted in the death of more than 8,500 people, including 3,500 children.

The border authority in Hamas-ruled Gaza earlier said that Egypt has allowed accommodating at least 81 of the most badly wounded Palestinians.

All of them will cross into Egypt through Rafah starting Wednesday, the only passage not controlled by Israel.

Egypt to build special field hospital

As per media reports, Egypt is building a special field hospital, with an area of 1,300 square metres (about 14,000 square feet), where these Palestinians will be taken care of.

The hospital is being built in the city of Sheikh Zuweid in northern Sinai, about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Rafah.

Watch: Gaza siege triggers rise in anti-antisemitism × "Medical teams will be present tomorrow (Wednesday) at the crossing to examine the cases coming (from Gaza) as soon as they arrive... and determine the hospitals they will be sent to," a medical official in Egypt's city of El Arish was quoted as saying by AFP.

Israeli strike on refugee camp

The decision came after an Israeli strike hit a densely-populated refugee camp in Gaza on Tuesday, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas leader, as reported in the international media.

Israeli tanks have been active in Gaza for at least four days following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on mostly Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 and the taking of more than 200 hostages.

IDF said in a statement that its jets earlier struck Jabalia, the refugee camp, killing Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari.

He was very important, I would say even pivotal in the planning and the execution of the October 7 attack against Israel from the northeastern parts of the Gaza Strip," said IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus.

Hamas in a separate statement claimed more than 400 people had died in the Jabalia strikes, although it could not be verified by WION independently.