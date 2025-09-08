/Eclipsed at birth: Donald Trump was born on Total Lunar Eclipse. Will Blood Moon affect his fortunes and future?



The Blood Moon wowed the world on September 7. Does such a cosmic occurrence have astrological repercussions? Sunday night's event would affect individuals differently based on their astrological birth charts. If we talk specifically about the Blood Moon, it brings with it a mixed bag for everyone, again depending on their personal horoscopes. But for US President Donald Trump, it might mean fighting rough seas. Coincidentally, Trump was born on the day of a total lunar eclipse - June 14, 1946. However, his birth did not happen at exactly the same time as the duration of the eclipse. Trump was born at 10:54 am ET, while the eclipse reached totality at 6:39 pm. How did being born on the day of a lunar eclipse affect his life? Also, could the Blood Moon decide how the next few years of his life and America unfold? According to some astrologers, Trump isn't in the best phase of his life. He might be the most powerful man in the world, but things aren't going his way, and the next few months might be filled with problems.

Donald Trump, his health, policies and crypto business



Trump is in the news for imposing tariffs upon tariffs on countries like India and China. This has been going on for weeks, as economists have warned of a meltdown in the markets sooner or later due to this practice. He has also been in the news for his health, with a swollen and bruised patch on his right hand, grabbing headlines. Trump is making enemies left, right and centre, as he is starting to lose not only friendly countries, but also support at home because of his policies. He has also been accused of promoting policies that benefit his own family members, such as the Trump family crypto project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI). In fact, during his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump's rallying cry was that the crypto project would help make “America Great Again, this time with crypto."

How being born on lunar eclipse affected Trump



Being born on the day of a lunar eclipse meant that Trump was born with immense good luck. His life was filled with success, fame, money and everything that one desires. Astrologically speaking, his birth chart brings him good things. But, things will now start unravelling for Trump. His bruised hand has caught attention, with critics claiming he is hiding a health condition. According to his birth chart, the period from February 2024 to October 2026 will be a challenging period for the US president, health-wise. However, it would still be packed with good things, winning the presidency being one of them. He is also at risk of being defamed and embroiled in scandals; however, those things are not new to Trump. He might also start losing his place in the Republican party and start making enemies worldwide.





Blood Moon predictions for Donald Trump

The time after the September 7 Blood Moon is again not expected to be great for Trump and the United States, since the country's fate depends on the president. According to astrologers, his actions might contribute to financial turbulence and upheaval in the stock markets. There will be banking crises, scandals and debts for the US. Secret financial dealings on Wall Street might be revealed, and the markets might crash in October 2025. It all sounds similar to all the predictions about the tariffs made by economists. US economist Jeffrey Sachs says that the Trump Administration's approach to tariffs is "clumsy" and "self-destructive" for its foreign policy interests. Meanwhile, the US is also in huge debt, with the figure currently at a record $37 trillion, the highest in the world. The Trump family's interest in crypto has also been often flagged by experts. According to the Wall Street Journal, WLFI is reportedly the Trumps’ "most valuable asset," and has even surpassed their property portfolio. Could the predicted secrets tumble out from the Trump family's crypto closet?