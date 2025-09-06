Jaishankar breaks silence on Modi–Trump ties after POTUS's U-turn on America 'lost India to China' remark

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (Sep 6) reacted to US President Donald Trump's U-turn on his statement that Washington had "lost India and Russia to China". Responding to Trump's latest claims that his relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained strong, Jaishankar said that PM Modi also "attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US". His statement comes after Trump backtracked on his losing India to China remark, saying that while he was very "disappointed" with India for buying "so much" oil from Russia, he gets along "very well with Modi".

What did Jaishankar say?

Talking to ANI news agency, the Indian foreign minister said that "PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US." He added that "Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump."

In a clear reference to the ongoing trade tensions between India and US he added that "But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can't say more than that."

His statement follows PM Modi's. On X, the Indian PM wrote, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

What did Trump say about India?

On Friday, Trump had posted a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China.” May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

However, hours later, when asked about his post and who he blames for losing India to China, Trump told reporters, "I don't think we have (lost India)." He added, "I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago...".

When pressed on whether relations needed a reset, Trump struck a softer tone and said he would "always" be friends with Modi and that he just didn't "like what he is doing at this particular moment". He also said that the United States had a "special relationship" with India.

