/US Open 2025: Trump booed at Alcaraz vs Sinner final, makeup-covered hand raises health concerns

Tennis fans at the US Open men's final on Sunday (Sep 7) greeted US President Donald Trump with loud boos as he appeared at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, forcing organisers to delay the start of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner showdown due to heightened security. "As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET," said the US Open. Adding to the spectacle, Trump's right hand once again appeared caked in mismatched makeup, covering a lingering bruise - something that did not go unnoticed.

Trump greeted by cheers and jeers

Trump entered alongside Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour and members of his inner circle, including Jared Kushner, granddaughter Arabella, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Videos from the historic sporting event show as the crowd erupted with a mix of jeers and cheers when cameras cut to Trump saluting during the national anthem. The US President, as per reports, quickly retreated to his suite after the frosty welcome.

MAGA influencers ignore the boos

Staying true to their Trump-positive outlooks, right-wing influencers later claimed the crowd gave Trump a "POWERFUL, ROARING standing ovation," while a White House X account dismissed reports of booing as "Fake News" driven by so-called "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"All these Fake News Losers do is lie because their pea-sized brains have been irreversibly destroyed by TDS," it said, referring to the made-up illness dubbed by conservatives as "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

The tennis association did not want Trump shown on Jumbotron?

The United States Tennis Association, as per reports, had privately urged broadcasters not to show Trump during the telecast, according to an email obtained by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg. "We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage," read the email.

Trump faced similar booing when he last attended the tournament in 2015 and more recently at July's FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey.

Trump's makeup-slathered hand becomes news once again

Adding to the spectacle, Trump's right hand once again appeared caked in mismatched makeup, purportedly covering a lingering bruise that has sparked speculation about his health. New close-up photos from Sunday revealed the discolouration beneath the concealer.