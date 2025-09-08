/'Energy is his weapon': Zelensky sides with Trump, says India must face 50% tariffs for Russian oil trade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced his support for US President Donald Trump's excessive tariffs on India over the nation's purchase of discounted Russian oil. In an interview, Zelensky said that Trump's tariffs were the "right idea" while labelling Russian energy trade as Russian President Vladimir Putin's weapon against Ukraine. "I think the idea to put tariffs on countries who continue to make deals with Russia is a right idea," he said when asked about the recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin in China.

What did Zelensky say exactly?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During a conversation with ABC News, Zelensky was asked about Modi's meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China and about Trump's statement about losing India. Zelensky said that he believes that the "idea to put tariffs on countries who continue to make deals with Russia is a right idea".

Taking a dig at Ukraine's European partners for continuing energy trade with Moscow, he said, "We all understand that we need additional pressure on Putin. We need pressure from the United States. And I said that I think that President Trump is right about the Europeans -- I am very thankful to all the partners."

"Some of them...continue to buy oil and Russian gas. And this is not fair... So we have to stop buying any kind of energy from Russia... I think the idea to put tariffs on countries who continue to make deals with Russia is a right idea."