/Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Japan's Tokara Islands, Akusekijima records multiple jolts

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.5 jolted the coast of the Tokara Islands, Japan, at around 11 am (2:00 am GMT) on Tuesday. The tremor registered a level 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 at Kusekijima Island, part of Toshima Village in Kagoshima Prefecture. However, the quake posed no tsunami threat and originated at a depth of approximately 30 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In addition, Kodakarajima Island, also part of the village, along with Amami in Kagoshima, recorded a lower intensity of 2.

Similarly, another earthquake took place near the Tokara Islands at 12:02 pm on Monday, with Akusekijima once again registering an intensity of 4. The depth and magnitude were consistent, around 30 kilometres and 4.5, respectively, according to a report in the Japan News.

Additionally, Akusekijima was rocked by two more tremors overnight. The first, at 12:08 am, measured 4, followed by a slightly stronger quake at 12:12 am, which registered a lower 5 on the intensity scale.

Continuous quakes in several southern islands of Japan

For the past few days, the southern Islands in Japan have been experiencing continuous tremors. The islands, such as Tokara and Akuseki, have been experiencing seismic activities since 21 June following a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck last week, officials said.

According to a report on the BBC, Tokara Island reported no major damage. In addition, no tsunami warning was issued, but authorities have advised residents to prepare to evacuate if required.

As per Channel News Asia, no major physical damage was also reported from the hardest-hit Akuseki island, which was hit by a 5.1-magnitude quake overnight. Officials added that out of 89 residents of Akuseki Island, 44 had evacuated to the regional hub of Kagoshima by Sunday, while 15 other residents left another nearby island.