/Drug dealer’s talking parrot helps British cops uncover gang’s illegal activities - Here’s how

In a bizarre turn of events, a talking parrot played an unlikely role in busting a major drugs operation in England when the pet repeated drug-related phrases taught by the dealers, authorities revealed this week. The narcotics network was operating from inside a prison and allegedly trafficked drugs across Blackpool between February 2023 and July 2024. The Lancashire Constabulary have announced charges against 15 people in connection with the gang. The group was led by Adam Garnett, 35, who was already serving a prison sentence when the police discovered their operation.

The gang’s illegal activities came to light after a number of mobile phones and Wi-Fi routers were discovered in Garnett’s cell during a search. Following this, police identified his associates, including Dalbir Sandhu, Shannon Hilton and Jason Gerrand. After searching their homes, police found large quantities of drugs, cash, and phones, which linked the gang members to each other.

As part of the search, the phone of Garnett’s girlfriend, Shannon Hilton, was discovered. The device contained videos of her pet parrot Mango repeating the phrase “two for 25”, which is a drug deal reference. Another video showed the bird playing with drugs linked to money.

Posting the video of the parrot, Lancashire Police wrote on Facebook, “What’s the most talented thing your pet can do? Sit? Give paw? How about speak? One drug dealer's parrot learned to say ‘two for 25’ - a phrase picked up as part of common language used by the organised crime gang run by her boyfriend. Not a phrase you want your parrot squawking when the police come knocking!”

The investigators also found video calls and other clips flaunting drugs on her phone. Despite being jailed, Garnett continued to run his criminal network. He was sentenced to an additional 19 years and six months in prison, which he will serve consecutively with his existing 15-year term. Hilton, 29, was awarded a 12-year prison sentence, while Sandhu, 41, will be spending 10 years behind bars.

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw applauded the busting of gang operations as part of Operation Warrior. “This sends a clear message: we will not tolerate organised crime in our communities. I remain committed to giving law enforcement the resources they need to take down these gangs and protect the public,” he said.

