Donald Trump to run for US Presidential election 2024, Sean Spicer claims

Former US President Donald Trump will be running for the US Election 2024 even after losing the 2020 elections against Joe Biden.

His onetime press secretary, Sean Spicer, claimed that although he was not sure if Trump will be re-running, it would be difficult to convince him to not run for the post of President in the next elections.

"A couple of months ago, I wasn’t sure," Spicer said in an interview with Washington Examiner. "Now ... there needs to be something that will keep him out."

Although it has not been made clear whether Spicer was speaking his mind or on behalf of the former reality TV star.

His statement has come after months of rumours surrounding Trump's re-run for gaining control of the White House.

Donald Trump, a Republican, had ruled the White House after winning the 2016 elections and tried winning the title once again in the 2020 elections, where he lost against Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Since losing the elections, Trump has continuously claimed that his opponent won the elections by voter fraud and has urged authorities to declare the elections as illegal. However, he has failed to provide any proof for his allegations.

While he claims he has little trust in the justice system of the country, which he claims has been corrupted by the Democrats, he still wants to contest for the post of the President of the United States.

Even though there has been no official statement from Trump or his team, his aides have been dropping hints and Trump himself has been talking about coming back in 2024 elections.

"We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight … I'm not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this...we wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket," Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, was quoted by local media.