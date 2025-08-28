/'Hate crime...': Trump reacts to Minneapolis shooting that killed 2; Kash Patel says FBI considering it 'act of domestic terrorism'

In response to the tragic shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which claimed the lives of two children and left 17 others injured, US President Donald Trump has issued a directive for all American flags to be flown at half-staff. As per the official proclamation, the president ordered that the flags be lowered on all federal buildings, military installations, and naval stations across the United States, including its territories, through sunset on Sunday, August 31. The proclamation also extended this gesture of mourning beyond US borders, calling for flags to be flown at half-staff at all American diplomatic missions worldwide, including consulates and military posts.

"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025,” read the White House proclamation.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the bureau is treating the school shooting as a potential hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism. Kash Patel said the agency will continue to provide updates on the ongoing investigation into the Minnesota shooting “with the public as we are able.” The Catholic community was specifically targeted in the attack, according to preliminary assessments.

Minneapolis mass shooting kills 2, injures 17

A tragic mass shooting took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuries to 17 others. The incident occurred during a service marking the beginning of the school year. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who later “took his own life” at the scene. During a press briefing, O’Hara stated that a total of 19 individuals were impacted — including 14 children between the ages of 6 and 15, and three elderly parishioners in their 80s. The suspect had no significant criminal background and had legally purchased the weapons used in the attack: a pistol, a shotgun, and a rifle. Authorities confirmed that Westman acted alone, and no additional suspects are being sought. The investigation is ongoing as officials try to uncover the motive behind the deadly assault.