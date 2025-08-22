US State Department has revoked double the number of visas in Donald Trump’s second term in office so far. This is in comparison to the same time period in 2024. Though the president’s stand on the crackdown on foreigners, who the office at many occasions called aliens, is clear. The current administration believes they pose a threat to public safety. The big American dream brings aspirational students to the country, even those visas have been revoked nearly four times more, an official told reporters.

On August 18, over 6,000 visas of international students were revoked. The department cited terrorism concerns as for nearly 300 cases. The Trump administration says people who overstay their visas pose a threat to public safety and could engage in criminal activity. This from a country that seen a massive increase in mass shootings and not all of whom involved were foreigner or aliens. This crackdown is also viewed as a targeted one. The allegation leveled on Trump and Rubio, the secretary of state, comes as it is believed many on the list are people who diverse views that doesn’t align with the current administration.