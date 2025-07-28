/Mass shooting in Bangkok leaves six dead, gunman kills himself: CCTV video shows final moments

At least six people were killed in a mass shooting at food market in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Monday (July 28). The attack took place at Or Tor Kor Market, a short distance from Chatuchak Market, which is a major tourist destination in Bangkok. According to police, an unidentified gunman fatally shot five people, including four security guards and a woman, at the market before killing himself. Erawan Emergency Medical Centre which monitors Bangkok hospitals said that the six deceased include four security guards who worked at the market, a woman and the gunman. The CCTV footage from inside the market shows people scrambling to save themselves as gunshots rang out. Other visuals circulating on social media include CCTV footage from shops in the food market. In these visuals, people are seen running with gunshots being heard in the background. The police said officers are investigating the motive behind the attack.