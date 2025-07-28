/Mass shooting in Bangkok leaves six dead, gunman kills himself: CCTV video shows final moments

At least six people were killed in a mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Monday (July 28). The attack reportedly took place at Or Tor Kor Market
At least six people were killed in a mass shooting at food market in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Monday (July 28). The attack took place at Or Tor Kor Market, a short distance from Chatuchak Market, which is a major tourist destination in Bangkok. According to police, an unidentified gunman fatally shot five people, including four security guards and a woman, at the market before killing himself. Erawan Emergency Medical Centre which monitors Bangkok hospitals said that the six deceased include four security guards who worked at the market, a woman and the gunman. The CCTV footage from inside the market shows people scrambling to save themselves as gunshots rang out. Other visuals circulating on social media include CCTV footage from shops in the food market. In these visuals, people are seen running with gunshots being heard in the background. The police said officers are investigating the motive behind the attack.
“Police are investigating the motive. So far it’s a mass shooting,” Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, where the incident took place, told AFP. The authorities mentioned that the gunman took his own life soon after the incident. The deputy police chief added that they are investigating "for any possible link" between the mass shooting and the current border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. Notably, the attack happened as the leaders of both countries are holding peace talks in Malaysia.