Efforts by Vietnam to delay sweeping new US tariffs have been rejected by a top adviser to President Donald Trump. Trump's trade advisor said, "This is not a negotiation, this is a national emergency based on a trade deficit."

Vietnam offers zero tariffs

On Sunday, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son met with US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper and said that the country is willing to drop tariffs on American goods to zero. They hoped that it would help postpone the 46% reciprocal tariffs set to hit Vietnamese imports.

"Vietnam is ready to negotiate to bring the import tariff rate to 0% for US goods, increase procurement of US products that are strong and in demand by Vietnam, and at the same time create more favourable conditions for US enterprises to do business and invest in Vietnam," said a government dispatch on the meeting.

The Vietnamese side also asked for a delay to the new tariffs, which are due to come into force on April 9. In a letter addressed to Trump, President To Lam proposed a 45-day postponement to allow for continued talks.

US says no deal

But later that day, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro shot down the idea. Speaking to Fox News, Navarro said, “This is not a negotiation, this is a national emergency based on a trade deficit that's gotten out of control because of cheating.”

He described Vietnam as the "poster child for nontariff cheating" and argued that even with tariff reductions, the trade gap would remain enormous.

According to US data, America currently has a $123.5 billion trade deficit with Vietnam. In 2024, US exports to Vietnam totalled $13.1 billion, compared to $136.6 billion in imports.

“If you simply lowered our tariffs and they lowered our tariffs to zero, we'd still run about a $120 billion trade deficit with Vietnam,” Navarro said.

He accused the country of relabelling Chinese goods as Vietnamese and using unfair tactics such as export subsidies, currency manipulation and fake standards to keep U.S. products out of Asian markets.

President Trump, meanwhile, has described his recent exchange with President Lam as “very productive” and voiced interest in meeting him soon.

In his letter, Lam requested a personal meeting with Trump in May, writing that it would help reach an agreement that benefits both nations and supports “peace, stability and development in the region and the world,” according to the New York Times.

