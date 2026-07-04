/Divine retribution against ‘terrorist’ US, ‘illegitimate’ Israel not far off, warns IRGC navy chief

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Saturday that Iran’s Armed Forces have pledged to continue the path of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and warned that “divine retribution” against the US and Israel is imminent.

In a message released on Saturday, Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei said he and all naval personnel responsible for safeguarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz had renewed their pledge to continue the path of Ayatollah Khamenei with “strength and perseverance.”

“We are confident that divine retribution against the terrorist US and the illegitimate Zionist regime is not far away and that the banner of truth will remain raised at the summit of dignity and power,” said Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei in a statement to mark Khamenei’s funeral, reported Iranian state media.

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Ozmaei paid tribute to Khamenei, saying his legacy and ideals would continue to inspire the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah.

Ozmaei further described the funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Khamenei as “a renewed pledge” to uphold his ideals and continue his mission of defending the Islamic nation and resisting the front of “arrogance and disbelief.”

“Those who committed this crime believed they could halt the path of truth, but instead they exposed themselves to history’s condemnation and to the wrath and severe retribution of this nation,” he added, referring to Khamenei’s killing.

Ozmaei became IRGC Navy chief commander after Alireza Tangsiri was killed in an Israeli airstrike in March.

Khamenei was killed in coordinated US-Israeli air raids on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against Iran.

The main funeral of Khamenei in Tehran is scheduled for July 6, followed by ceremonies in Qom on July 7.

At the request of Iraqi religious scholars, tribal leaders, political figures, and the public, additional funeral ceremonies will be held in the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on July 8.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Musalla for the farewell ceremony of the martyred leader. Many mourners carried the ‘Ya Litharat al-Hussein’ flags and chanted calls for revenge.

The ceremony followed a tribute attended a day earlier by senior foreign delegations from dozens of countries and international organizations.