Did Jeffrey Epstein blackmail Bill Gates for affair with Russian woman? Shocking details revealed

In what comes as a bombshell development, details about the relationship between disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have emerged. It appears that Epstein threatened Gates and tried to blackmail the billionaire over his extramarital affair with a Russian bridge player, a new report by the Wall Street Journal has claimed.

Titled "Jeffrey Epstein Appeared to Threaten Bill Gates Over Microsoft Co-Founder’s Affair With Russian Bridge Player", the report claims that Gates met a woman named Mila Antonova around 2010 when she was in her 20s and engaged in a romantic relationship. The two were involved while Gates was still married to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates

In a YouTube video from the same year, Antonova recounted playing in a tournament with Gates. “I didn’t beat him [Gates] but I tried to kick him with my leg," said Antonova.

× The threat by Epstein Epstein met Antonova three years later in 2013 and paid for her to attend software coding school. She was looking for financial backers for a bridge academy and Boris Nikolic, a top adviser to Gates at the time, pointed her to Epstein.

Later, in 2017, Epstein, who had learned about the affair, brazenly emailed Gates and requested reimbursement for the course. It was an implicit yet subtle threat from Epstein that he knew about Gates' business.

“The tone of the message was that Epstein knew about the affair and could expose it, the people said,” the Journal reported, adding that a Gates spokesperson said that the Microsoft founder “had no financial dealings with Epstein”.

The threat stemmed from the fact that Epstein was unable to convince Gates to participate in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund that he was attempting to establish with banking giant JPMorgan Chase. Meet Mila Antonova, the young bridge player who Bill Gates had an affair with in 2010. Jeffrey Epstein found out about this affair and used it as leverage against Bill Gates. Bill Gates began having private meetings with Epstein in 2011, but Epstein didn’t find out about the… pic.twitter.com/4W6gTKx7WN — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) May 21, 2023 × Antonova told the Journal that she did meet Epstein but did not know who he was at the time, thinking he was just a “successful businessman" who "wanted to help”.

“I am disgusted with Epstein and what he did,” Antonova said while declining to comment on her alleged relationship with Gates.

“Epstein agreed to pay, and he paid directly to the school,” she added. “Nothing was exchanged. I don’t know why he did that.

The report added that Epstein also provided an apartment for Antonova to stay in New York City in 2014. Epstein's modus operandi Two years after the mail, Epstein was charged with sex trafficking a minor and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by federal prosecutors. His confidant Maxwell Ghislaine would also be dragged in the case but Epstein would die months later in custody in an apparent suicide.

The new details reveal how Epstein managed to hide in plain sight over the years whilst engaging in his paedophilic, voyeuristic tendencies. He used information that could compromise the top businessmen and political leaders and used it to fuel his sex-trafficking empire.

(With inputs from agencies)