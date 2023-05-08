Virgin Islands govt. unable to subpoena Google's Larry Page in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

The US Virgin Islands government is struggling to locate Google co-founder Larry Page to serve him a subpoena concerning a lawsuit against banking giant JPMorgan Chase for allegedly enabling Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

According to three-page court documents filed by the Virgin Islands government, the 50-year-old billionaire Google executive "is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan".

The Virgin Islands stated that it had been unable to locate Page, who co-founded and co-owns Alphabet Inc, despite good faith attempts, which included hiring an investigative firm to search public record databases.

“Our process server attempted service at the addresses identified by our investigative firm, but discovered the addresses were not valid for Mr. Page,” the documents said.

Having been unable to reach Page, the government is now looking for an alternative. It has requested Manhattan federal court Judge Jed Rakoff to allow it to serve Alphabet Inc. as a substitute.

Page is known to be a recluse who avoids the public eye. Legal documents accessed by US media have revealed that Page owns four islands and spent most of his time during the pandemic, hiding out on an island in Fiji.

Notably, apart from Page, his fellow Google co-founder Sergey Brin, media tycoon Mortimer Zuckerman and Hyatt Hotels Chairman Thomas Pritzker have also been issued subpoenas. Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands The Virgin Islands government sued the banking giant last year in December, alleging that it knew about Epstein's predatory behaviour. It added that the bank turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking for over a decade as Epstein's account and the clients he brought to the bank made him extremely valuable.

Epstein was accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida between 2002 and 2005.

However, the majority of his sexual exploits took place on the 72-acre Little St. James Island which he purchased in 1998 for $7.95 million. He later bought the 160-acre Great St. James Island for $20 million in 2016.

In the allegations against Epstein, it was said that he used to bring girls as young as 11 to the islands with his associates and used to sexually assault them.

