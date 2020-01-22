Bezos allegation on hacking phone 'absurd': Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday dismissed the reports claiming it hacked Amazon chief and owner of Washington Post, Jeff Bezos' phone.

Terming the reports "absurd", the embassy of Saudi Arabia in the United States said, "We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out"

"Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind the hacking of Mr Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out," the embassy posted on Twitter.

Two United Nations' officials are going to issue a public statement about a report in which they concluded that Bezos' phone was hacked with a video which was sent from a Whatsapp account belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As per experts consulted by the UN agreed that while the case was not airtight, the evidence is strong enough to warrant a fuller investigation into the matter.

The report is set to worsen already relations between the world's richest man and the kingdom which had soured following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, who was also a columnist for the Washington Post.

The UN statement will come from Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and David Kaye, special rapporteur for free expression.

They are building toward a fuller report they expect to give to the UN in June, the person said and will be releasing a statement on today.

