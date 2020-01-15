Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos takes a dig at Mark Zuckerberg, calls making of Facebook child's play

Amazon.com Inc founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday took a dig at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg while elaborating upon the huge cost of space expansions.

He said, “Earth is finite. If we continue to grow and consume energy and expand, in the long run, we are going to move the polluting industries to space and earth can be this place to live. Two kids in a dorm room could build a Facebook, but that cannot happen in space. It’s a huge cost.”

His space firm Blue Origin was founded in 2000 with a mission of reducing the costs of space travel and making it more accessible.

Facebook was launched in 2004 by Zuckerberg with his college roommates and fellow Harvard University students is now approximately worth 41 billion dollars with 2.45 billion users globally. The social networking site is the most downloaded app of the decade from 2010 to 2019.





Meanwhile, Bezos who is in India for an annual Amazon event said his company will export $10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025. The announcement is important as the online retailer is facing protests by small and medium businesses that have accused Amazon of unfair trade practices.

"Unless India becomes better, you can’t become better. Therefore in every decision, make this a better place for all of us. Once you think this, I believe India will become a stronger nation," he said.