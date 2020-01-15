Will export $10 billion 'Make in India' products by 2025, says Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc who is New Delhi on his India visit said on Wednesday that his company will export $10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025.

Bezos was addressing the Smbhav summit, an Amazon India gathering for small and medium businesses, where he announced Amazon will invest a fresh $1 billion to help bring such companies online and promised to export a total of $10 billion of made-in-India goods by 2025.

Calling India a special country Bezos said that 21st century belongs to India.



"India is full of Dynamism and energy. India has something special. This century will be an Indian century. In this century, there will be an alliance between the US and India," he said at the event.

The announcement is important as the online retailer is facing protests by small and medium businesses that have accused Amazon of unfair trade practices.

Yesterday, Bezos visited the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in New Delhi.

Bezos posted a video where he can be seen in a white kurta and an orange half-jacket, carrying a colourful wreath of flowers on the lawns of the memorial at Raj Ghat.

Meanwhile, a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, whose members include thousands of traders dealing in smartphones and related accessories. Have accused amazon of anti-competitive practices like preferential listing, exclusive tie-ups and private labels.

The traders have said they will hold a massive protest during Bezos' visit to India.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an organisation representing 70 million physical retailers, said it will dissent across 300 cities during Bezos' stay in the nation.

CAIT has since 2015 pursued a fight against online retailers Amazon and Walmart-controlled Flipkart, blaming them for profound limits and spurning India's foreign investment rules.

Both the retail conglomerates have denied the claims.