Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman and other B-town stars attend Jeff Bezos welcome party in Mumbai

World's richest man Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO spent an evening with Bollywood celebs yesterday. Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Kamal Haasan and many other Bollywood stars attended a special blue carpet event.
Farhan Akhtar showed up with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at the blue carpet. Farhan was all decked up in a black kurta-pyjama set and Shibani was seen wearing an asymmetric dress, as both of them were twinning in the black outfits.
Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in a sequined silver saree at the carpet.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
Amazon Prime web-series 'Family Man' star Manoj Bajpai and 'Four More Shots Please!' actress Sayani Gupta appeared together at the blue carpet
Richa Chadda came with boyfriend Ali Fazal. Richa was seen wearing grey-blue shimmery dress and Ali was seen wearing a blue jacket.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)