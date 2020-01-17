Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman and other B-town stars attend Jeff Bezos welcome party in Mumbai

World's richest man Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO spent an evening with Bollywood celebs yesterday. Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Kamal Haasan and many other Bollywood stars attended a special blue carpet event. 

 

Jeff Bezos with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

The event was organised to welcome Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is currently on a three- day visit to India. He attended the event with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akhtar

Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Jeff Bezos pose together at the event. Shah Rukh had hosted the event and actor made the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, say a dialogue from the film 'Don'. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

 AR Rahman

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman also attended the event, as shared a photo with Jeff on his Twitter handle. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Bhumi Pednekar 

Farhan Akhtar showed up with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at the blue carpet. Farhan was all decked up in a black kurta-pyjama set and Shibani was seen wearing an asymmetric dress, as both of them were twinning in the black outfits.

Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in a sequined silver saree at the carpet.

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Manoj Bajpai, Sayani Gupta, Richa Chadda, Ali Fazal

Amazon Prime web-series 'Family Man' star Manoj Bajpai and 'Four More Shots Please!' actress Sayani Gupta appeared together at the blue carpet

Richa Chadda came with boyfriend Ali Fazal. Richa was seen wearing grey-blue shimmery dress and Ali was seen wearing a blue jacket. 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Arshad Warsi and Vivek Oberoi with partners

Arshad Warsi with wife Maria and Vivek Oberoi with wife Priyanka attended the Amazon evening

(Photograph:Twitter)

Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Vidya Balan looked stunning with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur. Sweet couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were also seen at the event.

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Kamal Hasaan and Sajid Nadiadwala

Superstar Kamal Hasaan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala were also spotted at the event. 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi

Rajkumar Rao attended the night with girlfriend and 'Citylights' actress Patralekha. 'Mirzapur' actor Pankaj Tripathi was also spotted with wife Mridula 

(Photograph:Twitter)

R Madhavan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dupia

Amazon web- series 'Breathe' star R Madhavan and 'Inside Edge' actor Angad Bedi was also seen posing with wife Neha Dhupia at the starry event.

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)