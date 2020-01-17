Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman and other B-town stars attend Jeff Bezos welcome party in Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Bhumi Pednekar

Farhan Akhtar showed up with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at the blue carpet. Farhan was all decked up in a black kurta-pyjama set and Shibani was seen wearing an asymmetric dress, as both of them were twinning in the black outfits.

Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in a sequined silver saree at the carpet.

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)