Democracy facing alarming challenges worldwide, says Biden during Summit for Democracy

While addressing the first-ever virtual Summit for democracy, US President Joe Biden said "democracy does not happen by accident, it needs to be renewed with every generation."

"Democracy needs champions," the US president said with over 100 countries invited for the virtual summit.

"We know democracy requires constant struggle, Biden said, adding, "More than half of all democracies have witnessed a decline in at least one aspect of democracy including the United States."

The US president informed that there has been a "10 per cent decline" in democracy including in the United States. Biden said democracy is facing "sustained and alarming challenges" worldwide.

Biden called on countries to focus on a "shared future" saying that "democracies are not all the same". Biden said "trends are largely pointing in the wrong direction" . "We stand at an inflection point," Biden said. "Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked?"

"We do not agree on the same thing," he said while highlighting the functioning behind various democratic governments worldwide.

Biden said democracies should stand for freedom of religion and freedom of the press as he mentioned Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela in his speech.

The US president said while his administration has been making it easy for Americans to vote, efforts are underway to "double down" support for democracy worldwide.

"Around the world press freedom is under threat," he said while calling for defamation free lawsuits for journalists.

"Leaders the choices we make at this moment will fundamentally dictate the future of the world," the US president told top officials taking part in the virtual summit.

