/‘Deer in the headlights’: The woman Jensen Huang once mocked is now running Nvidia

Colette Kress, who was appointed as the new acting CEO of Nvidia on Thursday (Nov 12), has reportedly faced disagreements with the former CEO Jensen Huang. This revelation comes after Huang resigned after his alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy turned into a massive controversy that even tanked company stocks. As the Chief Financial Officer of the leading semiconductor company, Kress confronted some of the biggest financial bets being pursued by Huang.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Huang once interrupted Kress during a presentation, comparing her to “a deer in the headlights”. He also called her a “reporting CFO”, suggesting she was better at presenting financial results than helping him make strategic decisions.

The deals that put them at odds

The friction reportedly grew over Nvidia’s expanding involvement in financing AI companies. Huang wanted to help customers secure the money needed to build data centres and buy Nvidia’s chips. Kress, however, questioned the financial exposure the company was taking on.

Reuters reported that she and her team clashed with Huang and sales executives over deals involving OpenAI and infrastructure companies such as Lambda.

One proposal concerned an OpenAI data-centre project in Ohio. Nvidia initially considered a $250-billion financial backstop to help OpenAI obtain loans for the facility. Kress subsequently brought the proposed initial commitment down to $120 billion, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Trending Stories

She also questioned how the company would value guarantees and measure the returns. Some financing initiatives were eventually paused as the board and senior executives began examining them more closely.

Kress did not, however, publicly reject the strategy. In August, she defended Nvidia’s investments, saying: “We recognise the scale of this support, and we know some will call this circular financing. We see it differently.”

“The equity returns on our invested capital will be excellent,” she added.

Can Kress take Nvidia forward?

Kress joined Nvidia in 2013 after working at Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. She has been its CFO for more than a decade, overseeing its finances during its transformation into one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

Her appointment comes amid an unusual leadership crisis. Huang’s exit follows reports of two extramarital relationships, one involving a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative and another involving an Nvidia employee.

In a message to employees, Kress said she would continue “building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years”.