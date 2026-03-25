/Danish PM Frederiksen resigns after failing to secure majority, may become PM again

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen resigned on Wednesday after meeting with King Frederik to set the government formation process in motion after Social Democrats won the most votes in Tuesday’s Danish general election but slumped to their weakest performance since 1903. PM Frederiksen’s coalition bloc failed to secure a majority.

Frederiksen's party got 21.9% of the vote and has by far the most seats, but her left-wing grouping fell well short of the 90 seats needed for a majority.

The Social Democrats have been in power since 2019, and Frederiksen told cheering supporters she was “sorry that we did not get more votes."

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Frederiksen, 48, went to the Danish Royal Palace and handed her resignation to King Frederik during the meeting. Her resignation is customary, as it sets in motion the new government formation process, as the outgoing three-party government does not have the majority to continue in office. The coalition’s 70 seats are well short of the 90 required for a majority.

Frederiksen will remain in post as a caretaker until a new administration is formed and is still among the favourites for the top job.

In a message of defiance after the results, Frederiksen said, “There is nothing today that can make me sad that the Social Democrats have once again become the Danes’ absolute favourite political party.”

“I have been responsible for this wonderful country for almost 7 years,” Frederiksen continued. “I am still ready to take on responsibility as Denmark’s prime minister.”

The Social Democrats’ main right-wing rival, the Liberal party Venstre, also put up its worst showing for a century, with just 10.1% of the votes, falling behind the Green Left SF.

Frederiksen still has a chance to stay in power for a third term, but tough negotiations could take days or weeks.

Twelve political parties were on the ballot paper.

Claiming a total of 84 seats, the “red bloc” of left-wing parties has clinched a small lead over the “blue bloc” on the right, which has 77 seats combined.

Both blocs have fallen short of the 90 seats that are needed for a majority in Denmark’s 179-seat parliament.

The Moderates, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, have 14 seats, and he can be the kingmaker.

Frederiksen called the vote months earlier than expected, gambling that her boosted poll numbers over her handling of US President Donald Trump’s threat to annex Greenland would help hand her a third term.

However, domestic issues dominated the campaign trail instead of geopolitical concerns.

“His Majesty the King has then received the acting prime minister and, based on the parties’ statements, has concluded that the parties representing the largest number of seats in the Folketing have recommended that acting prime minister Mette Frederiksen be appointed to lead negotiations on the formation of a government,” said the Royal Palace.

Rasmussen’s party secured 14 seats in Tuesday’s elections, significantly fewer than his former coalition partners, but by refusing to take part in old-fashioned “bloc” politics, he has effectively become kingmaker.