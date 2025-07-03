/China hates it, Dalai Lama swears by it. What is the Gaden Phodrang Trust that will select the next Tibetan spiritual leader?

Dalai Lama successor and reincarnation issue: China has reacted furiously after Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, said ahead of his 90th birthday that his successor will be selected by the Gaden Phodrang Trust. The Dalai Lama rejected any role for China in announcing his reincarnation, which he said would be done after his death. What is the Gaden Phodrang Trust, which in the coming days will be the focus of attention in selecting the next Tibetan spiritual leader? Here is what you should know:

Dalai Lama consistently ruled out role for China in next Tibetan leader selection

In his various statements, particularly those made on Wednesday (July 2) and in 2011, the Dalai Lama explicitly ruled out any role for China in the selection of the next Tibetan spiritual leader. He said the Gaden Phodran Trust, in consultation with senior Tibetan Buddhist leaders and traditional practices, will hold the exclusive authority for selecting his successor. This is a direct rebuke to Beijing.

Both India - which has hosted the Dalai Lama for decades since he fled Tibet - and the US are supporting the exclusion of China from this Tibetan spiritual process. In some analyst circles, the Dalai Lama's statement is being seen as a diplomatic victory for India.

What did the Dalai Lama say about his future successor?

Ahead of his birthday on July 6, the Tibetan spiritual leader spoke in a video broadcast at the start of the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference. The meeting of religious leaders was held in McLeod Ganj, near Dharamsala in India's Himachal Pradesh. In the video statement, the Dalai Lama said the 600-year-old Tibetan institution will continue after his death.



In the statement, which will have a profound impact on his Buddhist followers in the coming days, he said the responsibility for choosing his successor rests exclusively with Gaden Phodrang Trust. Members of the Trust “should consult the various heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas. ”

"The members should carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition,” he said.

Significantly, the Dalai Lama also hinted that the next Tibetan spiritual leader can come from any part of the world. "There are no restrictions or limitations of geographical boundaries when it comes to the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. In the past, the Dalai Lamas have taken birth in different countries," he said.

What is Gaden Phodrang Trust?

Gaden Phodrang Trust is a non-profit organisation established by the Dalai Lama. The Trust is situated in Dharamshala and is entrusted with recognising the 14th Dalai Lama’s future reincarnation. The Trust is responsible for preserving the Tibetan culture and supporting the Tibetan community.





Why is the Trust named Gaden Phodrang?

The name of the trust comes from the historical Gaden Phodrang, the Tibetan government system established by the 5th Dalai Lama in 1642. Gaden Phodrang is also the residential quarters of the Dalai Lama lineage at Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, Tibet. Focused on maintaining the spiritual and cultural legacy of the Dalai Lama institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust functions under the Dalai Lama’s office in Dharamshala.

Who are the leaders of Gaden Phodrang Trust?

The Dalai Lama himself is the head of the Gaden Phodrang Trust. Prof Samdhong Rinpoche, a senior monk and former Kalon Tripa - head of the Central Tibetan Administration- manages the trust’s affairs. Rinpoche, a close confidant of the Dalai Lama, acts as the manager and alternate chairperson of the Trust. Other members of the Gaden Phodrang trust are aides of the Dalai Lama in his Dharamshala office. All members of the Trust are based in India.

At a press conference in McLeodganj on Wednesday, Samdhong Rinpoche said, "When the time comes, His Holiness will reincarnate, and any adult or a person from any gender can be recognised as his reincarnation." He also reiterated that it's not necessary that the next Dalai Lama will be from Tibet.

China does not recognise the Gaden Phodrang Trust

China, which considers Tibet as part of its territory, has not accepted the authority of the Gaden Phodrang Trust. Beijing insists that the reincarnation process must follow Chinese domestic laws. These laws include a so-called' Golden Urn' process and approval of the new Dalai Lama by the Chinese central government as outlined in the 2007 State Religious Affairs Bureau Order No. 5.

China views the Dalai Lama as a separatist

China reacted furiously to the Dalai Lama's statement on Wednesday. Beijing has consistently rejected the Dalai Lama's authority over the Tibetan people, calling him a separatist.

In a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated the Chinese stance on the reincarnation process. “The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government,” Mao said.