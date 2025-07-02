/China FURIOUS after Dalai Lama’s remarks about successor, claims Beijing's approval must: What more it said

Hours after Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama spoke about his successor on Wednesday(July 2), China said that his successor must be "approved by the Chinese government." Establishing Beijing's authority in picking the 15th Dalai Lama, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government.” Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, was 23 years old when he fled Lhasa in 1959, fearing for his life as Chinese troops took control of Tibet.

Dalai Lama sidelines China

Earlier today, in a video address from the Himalayan town of McLeod Ganj, the Dalai Lama said that the 600-year-old institution will continue after his death and that he would have a successor after he dies. “I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” he said. The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader said that after he dies, a foundation appointed by him will choose his reincarnation and stressed that China won't play any role in appointing the 15th Dalai Lama.

Dispute between China and the Dalai Lama