/Do you know Tibetan is not Dalai Lama's 1st language? This is his 'BROKEN' mother tongue

When one thinks about the 14th Dalai Lama (born as Lhamo Thondup), the head of Tibetan Buddhism, what comes to mind immediately is the Tibetan culture. Everyone thinks that Tibetan must be the Dalai Lama's first language, but as an eye-popping revelation as it is - it is not the Dalai Lama's mother tongue. Initially, what the Dalai Lama spoke was a "broken" dialect of Mandarin Chinese. He was born in a small farming village called Taktser in Amdo, eastern Tibet, in 1935. His family used to speak a variant of Xining Chinese. The language was not a classical Tibetan of Lhasa, nor even the Amdo dialect prevalent in his region.

Rather, the language was a somewhat rudimentary form of Mandarin, shaped by the local interactions and influences of his birthplace. The 14th Dalai Lama described his initial speech as a “broken Xining language.” In his childhood, the 14th Dalai Lama moved to Lhasa and was immersed in the Tibetan language, which later became his primary language.



