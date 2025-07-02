The US government will be represented at the birthday celebration of the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on 6th July, in what will be seen as America's longstanding support for the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader & no change under the Trump administration. The US will be represented by Bethany Poulos Morrison, who is the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) for India and Bhutan in the State Department.

In November 2024, after Trump’s election victory, the Dalai Lama sent a congratulatory letter, urging him to lead with peace and justice and acknowledging US support for Tibet’s cultural preservation. The letter said, "The Tibetan people and I have been honoured to have received the support of respective US Presidents and the American people, in our endeavour to protect and preserve our ancient Buddhist culture".

Grand birthday celebrations will take place in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India, where the Tibetan government in exile is located. This year's birthday celebrations are significant since it is the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, and ahead of that, he made it clear that the office of "Dalai Lama" will continue. The Dalai Lama is believed to be a reincarnation of Avalokiteśvara (Chenrezig in Tibetan), and is seen as a spiritual guide for Tibetans. The title "Dalai Lama" combines the Mongolian word "dalai" (ocean) and the Tibetan "lama" (teacher).

Last year, a bipartisan US congressional delegation visited Dharamshala to meet the Dalai Lama. The group included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Rep. Jim McGovern, and Rep. Ami Bera. The visit aimed to reaffirm U.S. support for the Tibetan cause, particularly through the recently passed Resolve Tibet Act, which urges China to engage in dialogue with Tibetan leaders. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed “grave concern” over the visit.

The celebrations on Sunday will also see the presence of the Indian government, which includes two Union ministers – Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju & Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Executive Councillor Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Tashu Gyalson, Home Minister of Karnataka Gangadharaiah Parameshwara. According to the schedule seen by WION, "offering of an art piece by a renowned Chinese artist" will also be made. Hollywood actor and board chairman of the International Campaign for Tibet Richard Gere will also be present.