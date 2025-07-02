Dalai Lama says he will have a successor after his death

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday (Jul 2) said that the 600-year-old institution will continue after his death and that he would have a successor after he dies. "I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue", he said in a video broadcast at the start of a meeting of religious leaders in the Indian Himalayan town where he has lived for decades. Watch in for more details!