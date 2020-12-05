'Criminal, cruel and traitorous' Donald Trump belongs in prison, says his niece Mary Trump

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has made several enemies over the years, and sadly his own niece, Mary Trump, is one out of the people who think the former reality star deserves a place in the US prison.

Mary Trump has been an outspoken critic of her uncle and has repeatedly accused him of being egoistic, corrupt, racist and much more. Donald Trump, as expected, has always denied her allegations and has also resorted to name calling.

This time, as the outgoing President is busy fighting tooth and nail to save his defeat by alleging voter fraud by President-elect Joe Biden in the recently-conducted US elections, Mary has openly criticised Trump for his pending legal cases and has claimed that her uncle deserves a place in the US prison.

Dismissing the theory of many, Mary said in an interview that Donald Trump needs to be tried and prosecuted by the US justice department, instead of telling the general public that putting the outgoing President on trial will bring a greater division in country's political environment. "It’s quite frankly insulting to be told time after time that the American people can handle it and that we just need to move on," she said.

"If anybody deserves to be prosecuted and tried, it’s Donald,” she added. “(Otherwise) we just leave ourselves open to somebody who, believe it or not, is even worse than he is."

The comments were not answered by Donald Trump or his team on depth. His team has alleged Mary of spreading such statements simply to "sell her book". Mary Trump is the author of a tell-all book on the trump family, titled "Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man." Her book became a threat for the Trump family who walked an extra mile to make unsuccessful attempts to block the publishing and release of this book. However, the book was released in July 2020 — few months before Trump faced Biden in a race to the White House.

"It's not simply that Donald is horrible and incompetent and cruel, it’s that he's been allowed to be," she said. "Every transgression that's gone on unpunished has been an opportunity for him to push the envelope even further. That's partially why we're going to see him smashing as much stuff on his way out the door as he can."

Her statements have come at a time when Donald Trump is facing one pending criminal investigation, corruption charges and tax invasion for his dealings related to the trump Organization, and many more such cases filed by different individuals and organisations.

"I think it would be a tragedy if Donald and everybody who’s enabled him and committed crimes with him is not held accountable," Mary Trump said. "It would make it impossible for this country to recover in the long term."

This is not the first time Mary has lashed out at Trump's personal behaviour and its effect on the country, After his defeat, she had claimed that while there are rumours of Trump returning back four years later, he would not do this to himself because he cannot take 'such a defeat'. "I think that was floated initially as a way to appease him and his ego, but he will never put himself in a position where he can lose like this again," see had said.