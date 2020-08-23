Trump's sister calls him 'cruel' in audio recorded by niece, says report

Incumbent US President Donald Trump's sister called him "cruel" and apparently confirmed her niece Mary's previous allegations that he had a friend take his SATs to get into college, according to audio clips secretly recorded by the latter.

The transcripts and audio excerpts have exclusively been obtained by the Washington Post from Mary Trump, author of a recent tell-all book about the US president -- "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World's Most Dangerous Man." Some 950,000 copies were sold the day of the memoir's release, with the White House branding the memoir as a "book of falsehoods".

Mary has, in her book, said that Donald Trump is unfit to be the president and has voiced support for his rival Joe Biden. She revealed to the Post that she had secretly taped 15 hours of face-to-face conversations with Maryanne Trump Barry, the president's older sister, in 2018 and 2019.

Also read | Donald Trump says Mary Trump's book is a lie; calls it 'stupid' and 'vicious'

"His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God," Barry says in one of the audio clips.

"I'm talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit."

Barry, a retired federal appellate judge, however, has never spoken publically about disagreements with President Donald Trump.

She goes on to say in another recording: "It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel."

About Trump paying someone to take his SATs, the conversation, according to the Washington Post, goes like this: "He went to Fordham for one year and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams."

"I even remember the name. That person was Joe Shapiro," Barry adds.

Mary has, however, said in her book that it was not Joe Shapiro that went to Penn with Donald Trump.

Mary Trump began taping conversations in 2018 with her aunt after she claims that her relatives had lied about the value of the family estate two decades earlier during a legal battle over her inheritance.

On Saturday evening, to this end, the White House provided a statement from Donald Trump. It said, "Every day it's something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I'll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before."

Also read | Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert, dies at 71

'I miss my brother' is in reference to the president's brother Robert Trump who died last week.

Robert Trump had gone to court to try to block its publication, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather's estate, but to no avail.