Covid curbs in China will likely hit iPhone 14 shipments, wait time to increase, Apple says

Apple informed late Sunday evening that Covid restrictions at the iPhone factory in China operated by Foxconn have "temporarily impacted production" and the company expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models. A surge in cases had led the Taiwanese tech giant to lock down the world's largest manufacturer of new devices. "COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China," California-based Apple said in a statement.

"The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity."

Also Read | Did Foxconn staff die due to Covid lockdown? Video claims so, firm issues denial

"We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated," it said. Apple added that customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.

A surge in COVID-19 cases at Foxconn's Zhengzhou site lead it to place tight restrictions at its vast complex in a bid to keep the virus in check. Workers at the facility could then be seen in videos fleeing the facility citing poor working conditions and lack on basic resources. It employs about 200,000 people and produces the maximum iPhones across the world.

Meanwhile, Foxconn said on Monday that it was working to resume full production at the plant as soon as possible, and revised down its fourth quarter outlook. It said it is planning to implement new measures at the plant to curb the spread of COVID-19. A system under which the working employees' travel between their dormitory and factory area will be restricted is also being worked out.

China has chosen to continue with its strict zero-Covid policy after speculations that it might loosen some of them. National Health Commission (NHC) spokesperson Mi Feng said Saturday that Beijing would "stick unswervingly to... the overall policy of dynamic zero-Covid".

"At present, China is still facing the dual threat of imported infections and the spread of domestic outbreaks," Mi said at a press briefing.

"The disease control situation is as grim and complex as ever," he said. "We must continue to put people and lives first."

China on Sunday reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months.

(With inputs from agencies)