Covid-19: Social gatherings of more than 6 people banned in England from September 14

The government of Britain is banning gatherings of more than six people in England from September 14, as officials try to keep a lid on daily new coronavirus infections after a sharp spike across the UK.



The sharp increase in the number of cases has been largely blamed on party-going young adults disregarding social distancing rules.



First offenders will be fined £100, which will double on each further repeat offence up to £3,200.

The new rule does not apply to households or bubbles of more than six, or gatherings for work or education. Weddings, funerals, and organised team sports carried out in a COVID secure way are also exempted.

The full list of exemptions will be revealed by the government before the law changes on Monday.

The number of cases in the United Kingdom has begun to rise sharply again in recent days.

There were 2,460 new infections reported on Tuesday, 2,948 on Monday and 2,988 on Sunday - a sharp rise from levels of around 1,000 per day in August and attributed to high levels of transmission among young people.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which together make up the United Kingdom, set their own lockdown policies.

