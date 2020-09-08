Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public

The Russian Health Ministry has said that the first batch regarding the Sputnik V antibody against the deadly coronavirus, has been delivered into common course, local deliveries are planned in the near future.



The vaccine was created by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).



According to a statement issued by the Russian government "The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (medical device regulator) and has been released into civil circulation,".



The preliminary results published in The Lancet journal on Friday revealed that the COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by Russia last month, has been shown to elicit antibody response with no serious adverse events in small human trials.

Results from early-phase non-randomised vaccine trials in a total of 76 people show that two formulations of the vaccine have a good safety profile detected over 42 days, and induce antibody responses in all participants within 21 days.

The Russian ministry of health enrolled the main antibody against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, on August 11.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin communicated trust on Sunday that most of the Russian capital's occupants will be immunized against the Covid within a few months.

As indicated by the ministry, the conveyance of the primary group of the Russian immunization to the nation's locales is arranged in the closest future.

