COVID-19: Global cases rise past 600,000, says Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world has now passed 600,000, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

With many countries, including the UK, now only testing the most serious cases, however, the true extent of infections is likely to be much greater, according to reports.

According to the university’s interactive map, 601,478 people had been confirmed as infected with Covid-19, and 27,862 deaths attributed to the disease. At least 131,826 people have recovered after falling ill.

The US has the highest number of confirmed infections with 104,837, followed by Italy with 86,498 and China with 81,948.

Spain reports 832 deaths

Spain has reported 832 deaths from Covid-19 since yesterday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 5,690.

The Spanish health ministry also reported 8,189 new confirmed coronavirus infections. The total number of cases in the country is now 72,248.

Spain has the second-highest Covid-19 death toll and the fourth-highest number of confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Italy has recorded its single biggest leap in coronavirus deaths, announcing that 969 people have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.