Coronavirus outbreak: Fresh events spark another round of bioweapon theory

Since the coronavirus outbreak in China, one theory has captured the mind space of the masses like no other - is the Wuhan Coronavirus a biological weapon? Was it built in a lab by scientists and unleashed on the masses?



As of today, there is no scientific proof to back this theory, but fresh events are adding to the noise.

As China grapples with this outbreak, a Chinese General has now been put in charge of a secret laboratory in Wuhan - the same lab that was engaged in Coronavirus research.

Chen Wei is not your average military officer - she is China's 'ultimate expert' in biological weapons. Chen Wei holds the rank of Major General.

She was working on the frontlines during the SARS and Ebola outbreak. According to the official version, she is now part of a team that is fighting the outbreak.

Her task is to study new drugs and reduce the rate of infection among the medical staff. However, the move has triggered serious doubts.

Critics of China continue to fan the bioweapon theory. Leading the charge is American lawmaker Tom Cotton who is from the Republican Party.

Tom Cotton raised the possibility that this virus was made in the very same lab in Wuhan. He said while there is no proof yet, the Chinese should still be investigated because of their 'duplicity and dishonesty'.

This one statement was enough to give the claim a boost, former adviser of US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon is pushing the same arguments.

British Newspaper, The Daily Mail, was among the first to report this. They suggested that viruses could leak from the lab in Wuhan.

It even claims that the SARS virus leaked from a lab in Beijing. After this, an American publication - The Washington Times - picked up this story. They spoke to an Israeli biological warfare analyst who claimed the Coronavirus could have originated in a lab.

But experts from medical institutions around the world have denied this theory. They say there is no tangible evidence to back this argument yet.