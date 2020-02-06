Coronavirus: Death toll climbs to over 560 in China; 10 more infected on Japan ship

The death toll in the coronavirus rose to over 560 with the number of infections surging to 28,000 in China as officials in Wuhan said they faced a shortage of hospital beds and equipment to treat the patients.

Hubei's health commission confirmed at least 2,987 new cases as the virus showed no signs of abating.

The virus which has already spread to twenty countries reached a cruise liner in the port of Yokohama south of Tokyo where ten more people tested positive with nearly 3,700 people on the ship facing two weeks quarantine on the Diamond Princess.

A baby in Wuhan city which is the epicentre of the virus was detected with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, the state-run media said as the virus continued to spread nationwide.

As the virus continued to spread, several companies have halted operations with German sportswear Adidas declaring that it was closing a "significant" number of stores in China over the virus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization requested for 613 million euros in donations for a plan to fight the novel coronavirus.

"Today we're launching a strategic preparedness and response plan.... we're requesting $675 million to fund the plan for the next three months," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Our message to the international community is invest today or pay more later," Tedros added.

The virus took political overtures after China's ambassador to France slammed Hong Kong medical workers for going on strike.

"I think it's shameful," Lu Shaye said, adding,"at a time when everyone is throwing themselves into the fight against the epidemic, and a few cases have already been confirmed (in Hong Kong), it's not fair."

"These people are not working to save lives, their actions have grave consequences. It only serves to underscores their perversity," he said.