Coronavirus can be characterised as a pandemic: WHO

"COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva, adding, "We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus."

"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," the WHO chief added.

The WHO chief said Iran is doing its best despite lack of equipment but needed more supplies.

"Iran is doing its best... we are trying to mobilise more support for Iran," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asserted.

"We need to remain calm," the WHO chief added.

"Now there are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died," Tedros said.

Meanwhile, Iran reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day toll in the three weeks. The outbreak in Iran is one of the highest outside China.

In Italy which has been hit the hardest in Europe with 631 deaths has been reeling under the virus attack with the country on lockdown.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that the government was allocating $28.3 billion to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Economy minister Roberto Gualtieri said his government will immediately use "half of these resources" and keep the other half in reserve.