Coronavirus outbreak: Government suspends all regular visas to India except diplomatic and official visas from March 13

India's ministry of health and family welfare said today that all existing visas except diplomatic, official including that of UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas, stands suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus.

The measure will come into effect from March 13 at 1200 GMT at the port of departure.

The ministry said all incoming travellers, including Indians arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 this year shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

"Visa free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15," it added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh directorate of health services said that 3,253 travellers from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and tracked by surveillance units and placed under surveillance. At least 739 travellers have been tracked and put under home isolation with one admitted at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the directorate informed.

Nine people have been found to be carrying the virus in Uttar Pradesh with results of 77 samples still awaited.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said today that ten positive cases of coronavirus have been found in the state including eight positive cases in Pune.

In Delhi, a high-level Group of Ministers today reviewed the current status and actions for the prevention and management of coronavirus which included information about the various travel advisories in view of the evolving global situation regarding COVID-19.