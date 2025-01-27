Coca-Cola on Monday (Jan 27) issued an urgent recall of some of its most popular beverages across Europe, including Coke, Sprite, and Fanta after tests revealed alarming levels of chlorate contamination.

The affected drinks, sold in cans and glass bottles, have been distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, France, and Luxembourg since late November.

What happened?

In a statement to AFP, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium described the recall as involving a “considerable quantity” of products but did not provide specific figures.

"The majority of the affected and unsold products have already been removed from store shelves, and we continue to take measures to remove all remaining products from the market," the company said.

The contamination was discovered during a routine inspection at Coca-Cola’s production facility in Ghent, Belgium.

What are the health risks of chlorate?

Chlorate is a by-product of chlorine-based disinfectants commonly used in water treatment and food processing. Prolonged exposure to chlorate can pose significant health risks, particularly for children with mild or moderate iodine deficiency, according to a 2015 report by the European Food Safety Authority. The agency also noted that acute exposure in a single day could be toxic.

Which products are affected?

The recall includes beverages with production codes ranging from 328 GE to 338 GE. Products impacted by the contamination include:

Fuze Tea

Minute Maid

Nalu

Royal Bliss

Tropico

Consumers have been urged not to consume these drinks and to return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium apologised for the incident and reassured the public that it is working closely with relevant authorities in all affected regions. "We are in contact with the competent authorities in each of the affected markets," the company added.

