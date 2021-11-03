Chinese school locks down kids overnight after one Covid case

A large group of parents in China were left worried when a school announced that they have locked the primary school kids inside to stop spread of Covid.

Dozens of primary school children were locked inside a school building after the authorities found out that a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents were anxiously waiting to get updates about why were their children locked up in the school but the authorities conveyed the updates only nearly midnight.

A little around 11:30 in the night, the school principal emerged outside the institution and told parents that some children will be sent to quarantine while others will be allowed to go back home in the usual manner.

However, the parents were told that the children will only be released from this lockdown when the results of their Covid tests would come from the facility, which would be the next morning. The principal then asked the parents to bring clothes for their wards to ensure that the children can spend the night in school.

As per local reports by the Falun-gong linked New Tang Dynasty Television, nearly 35 students were eventually taken for quarantine, while others were allowed to go back to their homes.

The school has now been temporarily closed down after all teachers, students and other employees (academic and non-academic) were tested for the deadly coronavirus.

This strict move by the school came at a time when the country is imposing stricter lockdowns and opening mass vaccination sites around the world to ensure that the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases can be controlled.

Several provinces of China are also initiating a temporary stop to public transport and entertainment venues in addition to localised lockdowns, social distancing, compulsory mask wearing.

The Chinese government is hoping to control the Covid surge as the country is gearing up to host Winter Olympics in less than 100 days now.