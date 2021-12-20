China's northwest region hit with hemorrhagic fever

According to China's state-run Global Times, the country's northwest Shaanxi province has witnessed several cases of hemorrhagic fever.

The Chinese newspaper said it is a "natural epidemic disease with high fatality rate". However, there is no confirmation on the exact number of fatalities.

Report says rodents are the main source of infection. A mouse bite on food including edibles infected with mouse blood or faeces also causes the disease.

The newspaper quoting medical experts said it does not cause "human-to-human transmission". It can also be prevented through vaccination.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the report said hospitals in China's Xian has temporarily stopped taking non-coronavirus patients.

The report claimed hemorrhagic fever is common in northern China with Shaanxi reporting hemorrhagic fever cases since October.

China has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in the past two months with the Delta variant dominating the COVID-19 cases. The authorities had lockdown provinces close to the border with Russia as virus cases surged last month.

Millions of people in the past few months have been put on lockdown after COVID-19 flare-ups across the country. China has been preparing for the Winter Olympics in February with authorities worried over the current virus spread. The country has also reported at least two confirmed Omicron cases so far.

