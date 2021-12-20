Christmas travel can lead to doubling of Omicron cases: Fauci

As the Omicron variant spreads across the world, experts are warning people to stay indoors rather than travelling during the Christmas festival. Adding to these warnings, Anthony Fauci has also warned against that Christmas travelling can spread the virus more severely.

Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, Anthony Fauci, said that as the Omicron variant is "raging through the world", there is a huge chance that the variant can spread rapidly across the globe as people are travelling during the Christmas break.

"There's no doubt about this, [Omicron] has an extraordinary capability of spreading," Dr Anthony Fauci told NBC's Meet the Press programme on Sunday.

Also read | Experts urge people to stay home if one person tests Covid positive in a house

Fauci has also urged people to go back to wearing face masks and practice social distancing whenever they step outdoors. People are being advised to avoid going outdoors much and avoid unnecessary gatherings and travel.

He also added that if people do not pay heed to these warnings, the cases will soon double up at an alarming rate, just like it has happened in several European countries. He also added that if the current situation does not get any better, the rapid spread of Omicron can have a serious impact on health services.

"Our hospitals, if things look like they're looking now, are going to be very stressed," he warned.

WATCH |

Mainly, Fauci is urging everyone to get fully vaccinated and also get a booster shot as soon as possible, as he believes that booster shots are one way of being protected against Omicron to some extent.

"The difference between a vaccinated and boosted person who has an infection, and someone who has an infection who has never been vaccinated - it's a major difference with regard to the risk of severity," he said.